SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Occidental Pete After 4.51% Loss

Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.83 to a high of $40.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.83 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Occidental Pete share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.25 and a high of $68.83 and are now at $40.21, 8% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Occidental Pete and will alert subscribers who have OXY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.