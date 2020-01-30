SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Norwegian Cruise After 4.73% Loss

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.77 to a high of $54.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $53.10 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Norwegian Cruise share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $45.64 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $53.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Norwegian Cruise and will alert subscribers who have NCLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.