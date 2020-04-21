SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Northrop Grumman After 2.79% Loss

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $336.68 to a high of $346.59. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $342.32 on volume of 207,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Northrop Grumman share prices have been bracketed by a low of $263.31 and a high of $385.01 and are now at $335.07, 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

