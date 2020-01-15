SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Nordstrom Inc After 1.83% Loss

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.73 to a high of $41.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $40.97 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nordstrom Inc on December 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Nordstrom Inc have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor JWN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Nordstrom Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.87 and a 52-week low of $25.01 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $40.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.86% higher over the past week, respectively.