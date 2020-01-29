SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Noble Corp Plc After 6.67% Loss

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.83 to a high of $0.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.86 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Noble Corp Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $3.64 and the current low of $0.83 and are currently at $0.84 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.9%.

