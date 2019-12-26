SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Nmi Holdings I-A After 2.14% Loss

Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.30 to a high of $34.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.44 on volume of 125,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nmi Holdings I-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.79 and a 52-week low of $15.62 and are now trading 113% above that low price at $33.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nmi Holdings I-A on August 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Nmi Holdings I-A have risen 23.4%. We continue to monitor NMIH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.