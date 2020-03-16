SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B After 9.24% Loss

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.37 to a high of $68.26. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $71.76 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nike Inc -Cl B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.62 and the current low of $63.37 and are currently at $68.60 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 1.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nike Inc -Cl B on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $96.16. Since that call, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have fallen 21.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.