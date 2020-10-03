SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Nike Inc -Cl B After 1.93% Loss

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.88 to a high of $87.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.88 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nike Inc -Cl B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.62 and a 52-week low of $77.07 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $83.17 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nike Inc -Cl B on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $96.16. Since that call, shares of Nike Inc -Cl B have fallen 11.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.