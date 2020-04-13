SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Nexstar Media-A After 6.74% Loss

Nexstar Media-A (NASDAQ:NXST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.15 to a high of $62.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $58.51 on volume of 256,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nexstar Media-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nexstar Media-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nexstar Media-A have traded between a low of $43.37 and a high of $133.25 and are now at $58.57, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 5.12% lower over the past week, respectively.