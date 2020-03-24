SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of New Resident After 6.71% Loss

New Resident (NYSE:NRZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.60 to a high of $6.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.05 on volume of 18.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Resident on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.19. Since that call, shares of New Resident have fallen 67.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, New Resident has traded in a range of $4.36 to $17.66 and is now at $4.93, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.