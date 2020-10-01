SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of New Relic Inc After 1.94% Loss

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.42 to a high of $68.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $67.46 on volume of 160,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, New Relic Inc has traded in a range of $50.00 to $109.00 and is now at $68.10, 36% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of New Relic Inc on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $64.83. Since that recommendation, shares of New Relic Inc have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor NEWR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.