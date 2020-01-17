SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Netapp Inc After 4.71% Loss

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.72 to a high of $63.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.61 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Netapp Inc on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Netapp Inc have risen 12.6%. We continue to monitor NTAP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Netapp Inc has traded in a range of $44.55 to $78.35 and is now at $62.59, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.