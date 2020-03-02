SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Neophotonics Cor After 4.19% Loss

Neophotonics Cor (NYSE:NPTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.26 to a high of $7.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.60 on volume of 439,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Neophotonics Cor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.46 and a 52-week low of $3.36 and are now trading 118% above that low price at $7.31 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.7%.

