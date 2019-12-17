SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Natl Beverage After 1.49% Loss

Natl Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.03 to a high of $51.85. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $51.69 on volume of 96,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Natl Beverage on November 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.94. Since that recommendation, shares of Natl Beverage have risen 12.8%. We continue to monitor FIZZ for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Natl Beverage share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.88 and a 52-week low of $38.28 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $51.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.