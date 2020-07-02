SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Myriad Genetics After 29.33% Loss

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.08 to a high of $20.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 29.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $28.14 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Myriad Genetics has traded in a range of $15.15 to $33.42 and is now at $20.70, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

