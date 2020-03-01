SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of M&T Bank Corp After 1.13% Loss

M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $167.50 to a high of $169.14. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $169.00 on volume of 133,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of M&T Bank Corp have traded between a low of $140.88 and a high of $176.11 and are now at $168.84, which is 20% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.