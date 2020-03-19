SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Msa Safety Inc After 6.48% Loss

Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.29 to a high of $120.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $101.99 on volume of 99,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Msa Safety Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $93.82 and a high of $142.34 and are now at $108.47, 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

