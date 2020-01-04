SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Motorola Solutio After 5.53% Loss

Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.37 to a high of $129.36. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $130.19 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Motorola Solutio on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $166.41. Since that call, shares of Motorola Solutio have fallen 20.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Motorola Solutio share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $187.49 and a 52-week low of $120.77 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $126.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.