SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte After 1.07% Loss

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.03 to a high of $14.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $14.91 on volume of 13.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Mgm Resorts Inte share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.90 and a high of $34.63 and are now at $14.65, 148% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mgm Resorts Inte and will alert subscribers who have MGM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.