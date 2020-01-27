SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Metlife Inc After 2.15% Loss

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.01 to a high of $50.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.70 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Metlife Inc on October 28th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $46.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Metlife Inc have risen 9.5%. We continue to monitor MET for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Metlife Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.76 and a 52-week low of $41.41 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $50.15 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.