SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Merck & Co After 1.32% Loss

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.46 to a high of $89.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.71 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Merck & Co on November 26th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $86.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Merck & Co have risen 3.4%. We continue to monitor MRK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Merck & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.05 and a high of $92.64 and are now at $88.60, 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.31% higher over the past week, respectively.