SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Medtronic Plc After 1.87% Loss

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $96.82 to a high of $98.94. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $98.79 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medtronic Plc have traded between a low of $82.77 and a high of $122.15 and are now at $97.53, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

