SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Mcdonalds Corp After 9.98% Loss

Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $153.17 to a high of $161.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $168.20 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mcdonalds Corp have traded between the current low of $153.17 and a high of $221.93 and are now at $159.46. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

