SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Mcdonalds Corp After 1.55% Loss

Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $191.23 to a high of $195.43. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $196.33 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mcdonalds Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $221.93 and a 52-week low of $178.27 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $198.32 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

