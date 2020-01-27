SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Match Group Inc After 2.82% Loss

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.49 to a high of $84.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.47 on volume of 828,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Match Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.32 and a 52-week low of $37.68 and are now trading 121% above that low price at $83.16 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Match Group Inc on December 19th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.24. Since that recommendation, shares of Match Group Inc have risen 13.7%. We continue to monitor MTCH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.