SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Matador Resource After 1.96% Loss

Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.88 to a high of $18.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.07 on volume of 232,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Matador Resource on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Matador Resource have risen 21.9%. We continue to monitor MTDR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Matador Resource has traded in a range of $12.16 to $22.25 and is now at $18.05, 48% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.