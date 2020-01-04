SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A After 3.97% Loss

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $228.54 to a high of $236.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $244.65 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between a low of $199.99 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $232.48, which is 16% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 1.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mastercard Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mastercard Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.