SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A After 1.51% Loss

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $278.67 to a high of $286.65. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $288.32 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mastercard Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have MA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mastercard Inc-A have traded between a low of $215.93 and a high of $347.25 and are now at $283.77, which is 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.