SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Mastercard Inc-A After 1.32% Loss

Mastercard Inc-A (NYSE:MA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $263.01 to a high of $266.12. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $267.21 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mastercard Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $347.25 and a 52-week low of $199.99 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $267.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.