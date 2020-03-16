SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Marsh & Mclennan After 6.50% Loss

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.26 to a high of $93.15. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $91.40 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marsh & Mclennan on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $113.63. Since that call, shares of Marsh & Mclennan have fallen 13.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marsh & Mclennan have traded between the current low of $86.26 and a high of $119.88 and are now at $90.35. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.