SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Marriott Intl-A After 5.73% Loss

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $88.76 to a high of $94.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $101.76 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marriott Intl-A have traded between the current low of $88.76 and a high of $153.39 and are now at $93.57. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.