SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Marriott Intl-A After 5.67% Loss

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.02 to a high of $71.41. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.84 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Marriott Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.39 and a 52-week low of $46.56 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $70.01 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Marriott Intl-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Marriott Intl-A in search of a potential trend change.