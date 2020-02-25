SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Marriott Intl-A After 3.27% Loss

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $130.19 to a high of $136.05. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $134.22 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Marriott Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.39 and a 52-week low of $116.85 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $130.16 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

