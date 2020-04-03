SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Marriott Intl-A After 2.21% Loss

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.36 to a high of $116.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $116.00 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Marriott Intl-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $153.39 and the current low of $112.36 and are currently at $112.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

