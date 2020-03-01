SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Marriott Intl-A After 1.25% Loss

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $149.12 to a high of $149.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $151.03 on volume of 574,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marriott Intl-A and will alert subscribers who have MAR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-A has traded in a range of $101.57 to $153.39 and is now at $149.50, 47% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.