SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Marriott Intl-A After 10.63% Loss

Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.12 to a high of $89.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 10.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $88.76 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Marriott Intl-Ahas traded in a range of $78.12 to $153.39 and are now at $84.44. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 3.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

