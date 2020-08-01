SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Marathon Oil After 3.48% Loss

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.61 to a high of $13.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.71 on volume of 4.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Marathon Oil have traded between a low of $11.06 and a high of $18.93 and are now at $13.35, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

