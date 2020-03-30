SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Macy'S Inc After 2.44% Loss

Macy'S Inc (:M) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.00 to a high of $5.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.20 on volume of 11.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Macy'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.73 and a high of $26.33 and are now at $5.39, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macy'S Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.51. Since that call, shares of Macy'S Inc have fallen 64.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.