SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Lyondellbasell-A After 2.25% Loss

Lyondellbasell-A (NYSE:LYB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.23 to a high of $89.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $90.71 on volume of 770,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Lyondellbasell-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.61 and a high of $98.91 and are now at $87.11, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lyondellbasell-A and will alert subscribers who have LYB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.