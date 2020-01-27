SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Lululemon Ath After 2.11% Loss

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $231.84 to a high of $236.27. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $239.27 on volume of 556,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lululemon Ath on September 6th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $201.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Lululemon Ath have risen 19.5%. We continue to monitor LULU for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Lululemon Ath has traded in a range of $141.01 to $247.51 and is now at $234.30, 66% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.79% higher and 1.38% higher over the past week, respectively.