SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc After 1.21% Loss

Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $122.05 to a high of $124.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $123.01 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Lowe'S Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $91.60 and a high of $126.73 and are now at $123.80, 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

