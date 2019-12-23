SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Libbey Inc After 1.20% Loss

Libbey Inc (AMEX:LBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $1.64 to a high of $1.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $1.65 on volume of 64,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Libbey Inc on October 10th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.28. Since that call, shares of Libbey Inc have fallen 26.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Libbey Inc have traded between a low of $1.45 and a high of $5.85 and are now at $1.65, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.29% lower and 6.17% lower over the past week, respectively.