SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Lhc Group Inc After 6.40% Loss

Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.89 to a high of $124.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $112.35 on volume of 167,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lhc Group Inc have traded between a low of $98.41 and a high of $159.48 and are now at $120.10, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

