SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Lennar Corp-A After 1.14% Loss

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.39 to a high of $55.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $55.75 on volume of 447,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Lennar Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.29 and a high of $62.63 and are now at $55.39, 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lennar Corp-A on November 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.59. Since that call, shares of Lennar Corp-A have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.