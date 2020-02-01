SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Leggett & Platt After 1.30% Loss

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.90 to a high of $51.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.92 on volume of 344,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Leggett & Platt has traded in a range of $34.95 to $55.35 and is now at $50.11, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

