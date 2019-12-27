SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Lannett Co Inc After 2.53% Loss

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.78 to a high of $9.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.00 on volume of 249,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lannett Co Inc have traded between a low of $4.33 and a high of $15.52 and are now at $8.87, which is 105% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

