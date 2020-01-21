SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T After 1.71% Loss

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.43 to a high of $31.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.95 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.23. Since that recommendation, shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T have risen 6.2%. We continue to monitor KHC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz Co/T has traded in a range of $24.86 to $48.66 and is now at $30.68, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.