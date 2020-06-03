SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Kinder Morgan In After 3.25% Loss

Kinder Morgan In (NYSE:KMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.61 to a high of $19.23. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.38 on volume of 8.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kinder Morgan In and will alert subscribers who have KMI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kinder Morgan In have traded between a low of $18.40 and a high of $22.58 and are now at $19.00, which is 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.32% lower over the past week, respectively.