SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of Kimco Realty After 3.75% Loss

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.56 to a high of $10.47. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.06 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kimco Realty have traded between a low of $9.01 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $9.93, which is 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kimco Realty on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $19.65. Since that call, shares of Kimco Realty have fallen 47.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.