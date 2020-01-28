SmarTrend Watching for Potential Rebound in Shares of K12 Inc After 11.54% Loss

K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.13 to a high of $20.49. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $19.17 on volume of 258,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, K12 Inchas traded in a range of $17.13 to $37.43 and are now at $17.32. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

